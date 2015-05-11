© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Michelle Obama Delivers Tuskegee Commencement Speech

Published May 11, 2015 at 10:45 AM PDT
First lady Michelle Obama waves towards the crowd just before she delivers the commencement address at Tuskegee University on Saturday.(Brynn Anderson/AP)
This weekend, First lady Michelle Obama addressed the graduating class at Tuskegee University in Alabama – a historically black academic institution.

She recalled to the students how the media covered her during the early days of the Obama presidency.  She was described as “Obama’s baby mama” and one of her husband’s “cronies of color.”

“Back in those days, I had a lot of sleepless nights worrying about what people thought of me,” the first lady said. Ultimately, Obama stressed to students to believe in themselves and not let the perceptions of others shape their views on who they are as people.

