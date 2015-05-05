© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Testing The Range On The West Coast Electric Highway

Published May 5, 2015 at 10:12 AM PDT
A stretch of coastline accessible via the West Coast Electric Highway, in Curry County, Oregon. (Tom Banse/Northwest News Network)
A stretch of coastline accessible via the West Coast Electric Highway, in Curry County, Oregon. (Tom Banse/Northwest News Network)

The call of the open road now beckons electric car owners on the West Coast. That’s because Washington state and Oregon have completed their portions of a rapid recharging network to enable long distance electric-powered travel.

The system could eventually stretch from British Columbia to Baja California. From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Tom Banse of Northwest News Network went out on a road test of the West Coast Electric Highway.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.