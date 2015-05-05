Testing The Range On The West Coast Electric Highway

The call of the open road now beckons electric car owners on the West Coast. That’s because Washington state and Oregon have completed their portions of a rapid recharging network to enable long distance electric-powered travel.

The system could eventually stretch from British Columbia to Baja California. From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Tom Banse of Northwest News Network went out on a road test of the West Coast Electric Highway.

