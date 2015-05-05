© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Report Alleges Atrocities On Both Sides In Syria

Published May 5, 2015 at 9:06 AM PDT
In this Dec. 11, 2012 photo, Abdullah Ahmed, 10, who suffered burns in a Syrian government airstrike and fled his home with his family, stands outside their tent at a camp for displaced Syrians in the village of Atmeh, Syria. (Muhammed Muheisen/AP)
The human rights group Amnesty International today released a report alleging that Syrian government forces and rebel groups in the country have both committed abuses that amount to crimes against humanity.

The report comes out as the United Nations attempts to restart peace talks in Geneva, aimed at ending the four-year Syrian civil war.

Philip Luther, who is Amnesty International’s Middle East and North Africa director, discusses the report with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

  • Philip Luther, director of the Middle East and North Africa program at Amnesty International. He tweets @philipluther.

