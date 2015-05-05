Report Alleges Atrocities On Both Sides In Syria

The human rights group Amnesty International today released a report alleging that Syrian government forces and rebel groups in the country have both committed abuses that amount to crimes against humanity.

The report comes out as the United Nations attempts to restart peace talks in Geneva, aimed at ending the four-year Syrian civil war.

Philip Luther, who is Amnesty International’s Middle East and North Africa director, discusses the report with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

Philip Luther, director of the Middle East and North Africa program at Amnesty International. He tweets @philipluther.

