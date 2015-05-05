© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Remembering David Goldberg, Silicon Valley's 'Heart'

Published May 5, 2015 at 9:52 AM PDT
Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, and her husband David Goldberg are pictured on July 10, 2013 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
David Goldberg, the chief executive of the online questionnaire company SurveyMonkey and husband of Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, died on Friday night. He reportedly suffered head trauma after collapsing at the gym at a private resort in Mexico.

The well-liked entrepreneur from Minnesota was known as “Goldie” to his friends in Silicon Valley. He was a dogged supporter of his wife and worked for gender equality in the business and technology sectors.

Veteran tech reporter Kara Swisher of Re/code joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to share her remembrance of the man she called Silicon Valley’s heart and soul.

  • Re/code: Does Silicon Valley Have a Soul? It Did — As Well as a Heart — In Dave Goldberg

    • Guest

  • Kara Swisher, co-executive editor of the tech news site Re/code. She tweets @karaswisher.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.