Remembering David Goldberg, Silicon Valley's 'Heart'

David Goldberg, the chief executive of the online questionnaire company SurveyMonkey and husband of Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, died on Friday night. He reportedly suffered head trauma after collapsing at the gym at a private resort in Mexico.

The well-liked entrepreneur from Minnesota was known as “Goldie” to his friends in Silicon Valley. He was a dogged supporter of his wife and worked for gender equality in the business and technology sectors.

Veteran tech reporter Kara Swisher of Re/code joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to share her remembrance of the man she called Silicon Valley’s heart and soul.

Guest

Kara Swisher, co-executive editor of the tech news site Re/code. She tweets @karaswisher.

