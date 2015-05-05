© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Obama Selects A New Chairman Of The Joint Chiefs

Published May 5, 2015 at 9:40 AM PDT
Outgoing International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) commander U.S. General Joseph Dunford attends a change of command ceremony at the ISAF headquarters in Kabul on August 26, 2014. (Shah Marai/AFP/Getty Images)
Outgoing International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) commander U.S. General Joseph Dunford attends a change of command ceremony at the ISAF headquarters in Kabul on August 26, 2014. (Shah Marai/AFP/Getty Images)

President Obama has nominated General Joseph Dunford, Jr. as the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. If he’s confirmed, he’ll succeed retiring General Martin Dempsey.

Gen. Dunford led a regiment in Iraq in 2003 and served as commander of American and coalition forces in Afghanistan in 2013 and 2014. Before he became a military leader, Gen. Dunford graduated from Tuft’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

Professor Richard Shultz was Gen. Dunford’s adviser there, and he speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about Gen. Dunford’s background and experience.

