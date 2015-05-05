Obama Selects A New Chairman Of The Joint Chiefs

President Obama has nominated General Joseph Dunford, Jr. as the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. If he’s confirmed, he’ll succeed retiring General Martin Dempsey.

Gen. Dunford led a regiment in Iraq in 2003 and served as commander of American and coalition forces in Afghanistan in 2013 and 2014. Before he became a military leader, Gen. Dunford graduated from Tuft’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

Professor Richard Shultz was Gen. Dunford’s adviser there, and he speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about Gen. Dunford’s background and experience.

Guest

Richard Shultz, professor of international politics and director of the International Security Studies Program at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.