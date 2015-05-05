© 2021 91.9 KVCR

High Stakes In British Election, But Do Voters Care?

Published May 5, 2015 at 10:06 AM PDT
Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he speaks at an election rally on May 5, 2015 in St Ives, England. Unlike political rallies in the U.S., only a small crowd gathered to hear Cameron even though election day is right around the corner. (Toby Melville/Getty Images)
Brits head to the polls on Thursday to elect a new Parliament.

The next prime minister could determine whether Britain stays in the E.U., whether Scotland stays in the U.K. and the future of domestic economic policy. But voters seem don’t seem to be paying much attention.

The BBC’s Rob Watson tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the race between David Cameron and his main challenger, Ed Miliband.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Guest

  • Rob Watson, UK political correspondent for the BBC. He tweets @robwatsonbbc.

