High Stakes In British Election, But Do Voters Care?

Brits head to the polls on Thursday to elect a new Parliament.

The next prime minister could determine whether Britain stays in the E.U., whether Scotland stays in the U.K. and the future of domestic economic policy. But voters seem don’t seem to be paying much attention.

The BBC’s Rob Watson tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the race between David Cameron and his main challenger, Ed Miliband.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Guest

Rob Watson, UK political correspondent for the BBC. He tweets @robwatsonbbc.

