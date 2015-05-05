Employers Relax Dress Codes, Offer Overseas Travel To Retain Millennials

Millennials now make up 34 percent of the U.S. workforce, the largest share of any group. The increasing number of young workers is having an impact on companies, many of which are struggling to retain 18 to 34-year-olds.

The Wall Street Journal reports that companies like IBM, Coca-Cola and Visa have relaxed office dress codes and held meetings of millennial employees to get their opinions on workplace policies.

Ernst & Young has started a program to give employees opportunities to travel overseas to develop their skills. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson looks at these efforts to retain millennials with Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal.

Employers are sooo over job-hopping millennials. http://t.co/Xo6ZFqk8dv #CaughtUp pic.twitter.com/MLxNEUkQgl

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

