Study: How Where You Live Impacts Upward Mobility

The Maryland National Guard is drawing down the 3,000 troops deployed in Baltimore because of rioting last week, after the death of Freddie Gray. Gray’s death, following his arrest, has brought renewed attention to Baltimore, and to the poverty facing many residents there.

To that point, new research from Harvard finds that among the 100 largest counties in the U.S., the one where children have the hardest time escaping poverty is Baltimore. Derek Thompson of The Atlantic joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to take a closer look at the study and what it says about Baltimore and upward mobility in the U.S. overall.

Derek Thompson, senior editor at The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

