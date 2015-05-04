McDonald's Announces New Turnaround Plan

McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook has announced a new strategy to revive the company and help it keep up with changing trends and competitors.

The fast food giant’s profits fell 15 percent last year, and Easterbook wants to turn that loss around, to make McDonald’s a more progressive and modern restaurant chain.

Alicia Kelso follows restaurants and food trends for QSRWeb, and speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about McDonald’s future.

Guest

Alicia Kelso, journalist and contributing editor at QSRWeb.

