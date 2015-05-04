Diary Of An Oil Worker Fighting To Keep His Job

Oil is a tough business, and when oil prices fall, like they’ve done over the last six months, one of the first things oil companies do is cut back on workers and on the number of drilling rigs.

There were about half as many rigs in March as there were last September, and fewer rigs means more competition for jobs on drill sites.

Former journalist Neil LaRubbio is one of those oil workers fighting to keep his place. LaRubbio kept a journal of his life in the oil fields for Here & Now contributor Inside Energy.

Reporter

Neil LaRubbio, a journalist and filmmaker currently working the oil fields of Colorado. He tweets @NLaRubbio.

