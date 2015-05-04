© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

3 More Republicans Jump Into 2016 Race

Published May 4, 2015 at 9:06 AM PDT
Three more Republicans have jumped into the race for 2016. From left: Carly Fiorina, Mike Huckabee and Dr. Ben Carson. (First two photos by Darren McCollester/Getty Images; third photo by Laura Segall/Getty Images)
Three more Republicans have jumped into the race for 2016. From left: Carly Fiorina, Mike Huckabee and Dr. Ben Carson. (First two photos by Darren McCollester/Getty Images; third photo by Laura Segall/Getty Images)

Ben Carson, Carly Fiorina and Mike Huckabee are all entering the field this week for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination. While none are considered front-runners right now, they highlight the GOP’s growing appetite for diversity within the party. NPR’s lead political editor Domenico Montanaro talks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about the candidates.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.