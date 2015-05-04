3 More Republicans Jump Into 2016 Race
Ben Carson, Carly Fiorina and Mike Huckabee are all entering the field this week for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination. While none are considered front-runners right now, they highlight the GOP’s growing appetite for diversity within the party. NPR’s lead political editor Domenico Montanaro talks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about the candidates.
Guest
- Domenico Montanaro, lead editor for politics and digital audience at NPR. He tweets @domenicoNPR.
