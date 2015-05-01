© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Kate Middleton, Wife Of Prince William, Is In Labor

By L. Carol Ritchie
Published May 1, 2015 at 11:24 PM PDT
Royal supporter John Loughrey salutes with men dressed as soldiers carrying boards with proposed baby names outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London on Friday.
Fans of the British royals are beside themselves with excitement.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has checked into St. Mary's Hospital in London and is in the early stage of labor, the BBC is reporting.

This baby will be fourth in line to the throne, behind grandfather Prince Charles, dad Prince William and brother Prince George, born in July 2013.

Officials have said the duchess and her husband do not know the gender of their second child.

Devotees have been parked outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's with flags, costumes, balloons and banners for days, according to the Associated Press.

Now comes the waiting.

L. Carol Ritchie
