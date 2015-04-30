© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Aid Worker In Nepal Says Drones Might Help Survey Remote Areas

Published April 30, 2015 at 10:52 AM PDT

The death toll in Nepal continues to climb after a devastating earthquake over the weekend. Sean Casey, an aid worker with the International Medical Corps, joins Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins from Kathmandu to discuss the response methods.

Casey says his organization is exploring the use of drones to get a view of how remote villages were affected by the earthquake. Access to many of those villages has been hampered by the damage from the earthquake.

