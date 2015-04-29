Bernie Sanders Expected To Announce Run For President

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is planning to announce his candidacy for president, according to Vermont Public Radio.

Sanders, an Independent who caucuses with the Democrats, has been traveling the country for months speaking with liberal groups across the country, including in New Hampshire and Iowa.

The longtime liberal is expected to run to the left of former Secretary of State and New York Senator Hillary Clinton. Rebecca Sinderbrand joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with details.

Guest

Rebecca Sinderbrand, political editor at The Washington Post. She tweets @sinderbrand.

