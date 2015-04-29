© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Bernie Sanders Expected To Announce Run For President

Published April 29, 2015 at 10:06 AM PDT
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) waits to be introduced prior to his address to a National Press Club Newsmaker Luncheon March 9, 2015 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) waits to be introduced prior to his address to a National Press Club Newsmaker Luncheon March 9, 2015 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is planning to announce his candidacy for president, according to Vermont Public Radio.

Sanders, an Independent who caucuses with the Democrats, has been traveling the country for months speaking with liberal groups across the country, including in New Hampshire and Iowa.

The longtime liberal is expected to run to the left of former Secretary of State and New York Senator Hillary Clinton. Rebecca Sinderbrand joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with details.

Guest

  • Rebecca Sinderbrand, political editor at The Washington Post. She tweets @sinderbrand.

