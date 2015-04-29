After Riots, Baltimore Orioles To Play In Empty Stadium

The city of Baltimore is still recovering from a spasm of violence, following the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray after he was arrested by police. Riots erupted on Monday, after Gray’s funeral.

The Baltimore Orioles are playing the White Sox at 2 p.m. Eastern time, but the baseball game will be closed to the public because of concerns of unrest in the area.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with two sports talk show hosts, Ed Norris and Steve Davis of “The Norris and Davis Show” on 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore. Norris also happens to be the former Baltimore Police commissioner.

Guest

Ed Norris , co-host of “The Norris and Davis Show” on 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore. He’s also the former commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department. He tweets @ednorris and the show tweets @NorrisandDavis.

Steve Davis, co-host of the CBS Radio sports show "The Norris and Davis Show" on 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore. He tweets @SteveDavisBmore.

