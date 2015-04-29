© 2021 91.9 KVCR

After Riots, Baltimore Orioles To Play In Empty Stadium

Published April 29, 2015 at 10:12 AM PDT
Police stand watch outside Oriole Park at Camden Yards before the game was postponed between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox on April 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. The move comes amid violent clashes between police and youths, according to news reports, the aftermath of the death of Freddie Gray on April 19 after suffering a fatal spinal injury while in police custody. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
Police stand watch outside Oriole Park at Camden Yards before the game was postponed between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox on April 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. The move comes amid violent clashes between police and youths, according to news reports, the aftermath of the death of Freddie Gray on April 19 after suffering a fatal spinal injury while in police custody. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The city of Baltimore is still recovering from a spasm of violence, following the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray after he was arrested by police. Riots erupted on Monday, after Gray’s funeral.

The Baltimore Orioles are playing the White Sox at 2 p.m. Eastern time, but the baseball game will be closed to the public because of concerns of unrest in the area.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with two sports talk show hosts, Ed Norris and Steve Davis of “The Norris and Davis Show” on 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore. Norris also happens to be the former Baltimore Police commissioner.

Guest

  • Ed Norris, co-host of “The Norris and Davis Show” on 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore. He’s also the former commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department. He tweets @ednorris and the show tweets @NorrisandDavis.
  • Steve Davis, co-host of the CBS Radio sports show “The Norris and Davis Show” on 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore. He tweets @SteveDavisBmore.

