Police Chief Calls Cameras 'Sign Of The Times'

Police Chief Kelvin Wright of Chesapeake, Virginia, was an early adopter of police body cameras, and he says it is within a citizen’s rights to tape police officers, as long as the citizen doesn’t interfere with police duties.

Chief Wright speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the role cameras have played in the recent use of police force in Baltimore, Ferguson and North Charleston.

Guest

Kelvin Wright, police chief in Chesapeake, Virginia.

