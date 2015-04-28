Police Chief Calls Cameras 'Sign Of The Times'
Police Chief Kelvin Wright of Chesapeake, Virginia, was an early adopter of police body cameras, and he says it is within a citizen’s rights to tape police officers, as long as the citizen doesn’t interfere with police duties.
Chief Wright speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the role cameras have played in the recent use of police force in Baltimore, Ferguson and North Charleston.
Guest
- Kelvin Wright, police chief in Chesapeake, Virginia.
