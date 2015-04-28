© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Police Chief Calls Cameras 'Sign Of The Times'

Published April 28, 2015 at 9:12 AM PDT
Kelvin Wright is chief of police in Chesapeake, Va. (cityofchesapeake.net)
Police Chief Kelvin Wright of Chesapeake, Virginia, was an early adopter of police body cameras, and he says it is within a citizen’s rights to tape police officers, as long as the citizen doesn’t interfere with police duties.

Chief Wright speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the role cameras have played in the recent use of police force in Baltimore, Ferguson and North Charleston.

