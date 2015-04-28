© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Nigerian Military Rescues 200 Girls From Boko Haram

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published April 28, 2015 at 5:02 PM PDT

Nigeria's military said Wednesday it rescued 200 girls and 93 women in an operation against Boko Haram militants in the Sambisa Forest.

The Nigerian Armed Forces said it could not confirm whether the girls were the same as those kidnapped in Chibok last year, but The Associated Press quoted army spokesman Col. Sani Usman as saying these were different girls.

The military said that troops captured and destroyed three Boko Haram camps and that those who were rescued were being screened and interviewed.

In April 2014, Boko Haram kidnapped nearly 300 schoolgirls from Chibok, in Nigeria's northeast, and took them into the Sambisa Forest. Several dozen escaped and more than 200 are still missing.

The Islamist group has kidnapped thousands of girls, women and young men. As NPR's Ofeibea Quist-Arcton reported April 14, a new Amnesty International report said Boko Haram had kidnapped at least 2,000 girls and women since the beginning of 2014; many have been trained to fight and forced into sexual slavery.

Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
