David Breashears Describes Devastation At Everest Base Camp

David Breashears is an American filmmaker and climber who’s well aware of the dangers of Mount Everest.

He’s summited five times, and he was on the mountain filming in May 1996 when a sudden blizzard killed eight climbers, among them his friends. His film about that event, the first IMAX movie shot on the mountain, aired in 1998.

Breashears is on the mountain now doing work for the climate change awareness organization GlacierWorks, documenting the effects of climate change on glaciers. He survived the deadly avalanche caused by the weekend’s earthquake in Nepal and speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

David Breashears, filmmaker and mountain climber. He’s also the founder and executive director of GlacierWorks. He tweets @davidbreashears.

