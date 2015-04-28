© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Baltimore City Councilman Responds To Unrest

Published April 28, 2015 at 10:06 AM PDT

More National Guard troops are heading to Baltimore to supplement those deployed last night after the riots that followed the funeral for 25-year-old Freddie Gray, who died after suffering injuries while being detained by police.

Baltimore City Councilor Nick Mosby represents the seventh district, where the majority of last night’s destruction and violence took place. He speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nick Mosby is a member of the Baltimore City Council. (Courtesy)
Nick Mosby is a member of the Baltimore City Council. (Courtesy)