Baltimore City Councilman Responds To Unrest

More National Guard troops are heading to Baltimore to supplement those deployed last night after the riots that followed the funeral for 25-year-old Freddie Gray, who died after suffering injuries while being detained by police.

Baltimore City Councilor Nick Mosby represents the seventh district, where the majority of last night’s destruction and violence took place. He speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

Nick Mosby, member of the Baltimore city council, representing the seventh district. He tweets @councilmanmosby.

