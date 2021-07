NPR’s Eyder Peralta is on the streets of Baltimore, talking with residents. He discusses what he’s hearing with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

“I see no shame in being violent to be heard,” one woman told Peralta. “Because if you can’t do it peacefully, than what other option do you have.”

Guest

Eyder Peralta, NPR digital reporter. He tweets @eyderp.

