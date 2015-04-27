© 2021 91.9 KVCR

New Rules Make It Harder To Apply For Reverse Mortgages

Published April 27, 2015 at 10:20 AM PDT
The Federal Housing Administration is imposing new rules that will make it harder to apply for a reverse mortgage. (aag.com/Flickr Creative Commons)
Starting today, the Federal Housing Administration is imposing new rules that will make it harder to apply for a reverse mortgage.

The loans allow home owners over 61 that have home equity to convert that into cash, but there can be a lot of problems with the process.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson looks at reverse mortgages with Jill Schlesinger of CBS News, who is also a certified public accountant.

Guest

  • Jill Schlesinger, business analyst at CBS News. She tweets @jillonmoney.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.