Kountry Kitchen, Soul Food At The Doorstep Of Indianapolis History

Published April 27, 2015 at 10:25 AM PDT

Chicken wings, catfish, fried okra and corn bread are just some of the items on the menu at Kountry Kitchen, a popular soul food restaurant in Indianapolis.

The restaurant is just a block away from the historic site where, on a campaign stop when he was running for president, Robert F. Kennedy announced that Martin Luther King Jr. had been shot and killed.

Kountry Kitchen owner Isaac Wilson was there that night and says RFK’s speech helped keep calm in Indianapolis.

Isaac and his wife, Cynthia, sat down with Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd to talk about their restaurant and race relations in Indianapolis – over a meal, of course.

Cynthia and Isaac Wilson own Kountry Kitchen. (Peter O'Dowd/WBUR)
Peter had lunch at the Kountry Kitchen in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Peter O'Dowd/WBUR)
Peter had lunch at the Kountry Kitchen in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Peter O'Dowd/WBUR)