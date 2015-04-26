Baltimore Police: 34 Arrested In Freddie Gray Protest

Police in Baltimore say that 34 people were arrested and six police officers received "minor injuries" in protests Saturday afternoon and evening over the death in custody of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man.

In a statement today, police said a "small contingent of yesterday's protesters caused violent disruptions downtown and in West Baltimore last night and early this morning." It said that otherwise the demonstrations had been "mostly peaceful."

Police said a number of shop fronts were vandalized and several police vehicles damaged.

Later today, mourners are expected to gather at a North Baltimore funeral home in a wake to remember Gray, who died April 19 — a week after his arrest. He led officers on a foot chase and reportedly sustained a fatal spinal cord injury at the time of his arrest or while he was being transported without a seat belt in a police van.

Anthony Batts, the city's police commissioner, acknowledged on Friday that Gray did not receive timely medical attention for his spinal injury.

