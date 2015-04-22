Wilding? Ruff Ride? Dog's Road Romp On Tractor Sparks Puns

Here is a pic of the dog from the tractor incident on the#M74. The dog is called Don and is a collie #inthedoghouse pic.twitter.com/ipBe5vUHpG — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 22, 2015

As soon as the news broke, Traffic Scotland took pains to say it was a serious event, not a joke. But that didn't stop people from putting their own spin on the story of the border collie who took control of a small tractor — which then drove onto a highway Wednesday.

Traffic Scotland announced a disruption to the morning commute on the M74 highway, "due to dog taking control of tractor... nope, not joking." Saying that a farmer and police were at the scene, the agency added, "#maycausetailbacks" — using the term for long lines.

#M74 (N) J13-RTC due to dog taking control of tractor... nope, not joking. Farmer&police at scene,vehicle in central res. #maycausetailbacks — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 22, 2015

The dog lives on a sheep farm near the main highway southeast of Glasgow, near Abington. Farmer Tom Hamilton tells Scotland's STV, "I had not put the brake on the tractor and when I turned round I got a fright as the vehicle was careering down the hill, through a gate and onto the M74."

"The dog was unhurt after reportedly leaning on the controls of the tractor, taking it from a field on to the road," the BBC reports.

"Don was fine and did not bark during the incident," Hamilton tells STV.

Wonder if the dog that crashed the tractor was tailed by a Police Pawtrol?? #illbehereallday — Colin McCredie (@colinmccredie) April 22, 2015

On Twitter, people chimed in with a variety of jokes playing on whether the police had any "leads" in the case. Some said the story was "barking mad" — and an Edinburgh man said, "Ruff morning then..."

Traffic Scotland later tweeted a photo of Don the dog; it also admitted that the incident "has to be the weirdest thing we have ever reported!"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.