Vermont's Largest Tree Tapper Won't Sell Syrup

Island Pond, Vermont, is home to only about 900 people, but it could become the maple sugar capital of North America. A company called Sweet Tree has bought about 7,000 acres in the Northeast Kingdom village and tapped 100,000 trees this year.

The thing is, they don’t want to make the stuff you pour on pancakes. Charlotte Albright, from Here & Now contributor Vermont Public Radio, explains why.

