© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Vermont's Largest Tree Tapper Won't Sell Syrup

Published April 20, 2015 at 9:45 AM PDT
Michael Argyelan, CFO of Sweet Tree Holdings, shows off a maple syrup evaporator at a new processing plant in Island Pond. The out-of-state company is planning to produce value-added maple products that Argyelan says won't compete with local producers. (Charlotte Albright/Vermont Public Radio)
Michael Argyelan, CFO of Sweet Tree Holdings, shows off a maple syrup evaporator at a new processing plant in Island Pond. The out-of-state company is planning to produce value-added maple products that Argyelan says won't compete with local producers. (Charlotte Albright/Vermont Public Radio)

Island Pond, Vermont, is home to only about 900 people, but it could become the maple sugar capital of North America. A company called Sweet Tree has bought about 7,000 acres in the Northeast Kingdom village and tapped 100,000 trees this year.

The thing is, they don’t want to make the stuff you pour on pancakes. Charlotte Albright, from Here & Now contributor Vermont Public Radio, explains why.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.