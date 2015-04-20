Migrant Death Toll Continues To Rise In Mediterranean

Rescue crews are searching for survivors and bodies from what could be the deadliest migrant tragedy ever in the Mediterranean. There are reports of at least 700 and as many as 900 dead in the shipwreck near the Libyan coast over the weekend.

More than 400 are feared dead in another sinking. And new tragedies are unfolding today. Search and rescue operations are underway near Greece, after a wooden boat carrying dozens of migrants from Turkey ran aground. And Italy’s premier says ships are responding to a pair of migrant emergencies near the Libyan coast.

NPR’s Sylvia Poggioli joins Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins from Rome with the latest.

