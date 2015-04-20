© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Comcast And Time Warner Work To Save Merger

Published April 20, 2015 at 9:52 AM PDT
David L. Cohen, Executive Vice President of Comcast, and Robert D. Marcus, Chairman and CEO of Time Warner Cable, prepare to take their seats prior to the start of a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the proposed merger of Time Warner Cable and Comcast, on Capitol Hill, May 8, 2014 in Washington, D.C. The proposed merger would combine the two largest U.S. cable companies and give Comcast about 30 million subscribers in the United States. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
This week, Comcast and Time Warner will sit down with Justice Department officials in the hopes of keeping their $45.2 billion merger alive.

It’s been more than 14 months since the cable mega-merger was announced, and this marks the first face-to-face meeting with regulators. This meeting will likely focus on possible concessions to address the government’s concerns.

Derek Thompson of The Atlantic joins Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins with details.

  • Derek Thompson, senior editor at The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

