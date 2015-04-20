Comcast And Time Warner Work To Save Merger

This week, Comcast and Time Warner will sit down with Justice Department officials in the hopes of keeping their $45.2 billion merger alive.

It’s been more than 14 months since the cable mega-merger was announced, and this marks the first face-to-face meeting with regulators. This meeting will likely focus on possible concessions to address the government’s concerns.

Derek Thompson of The Atlantic joins Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins with details.

Guest

Derek Thompson, senior editor at The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

