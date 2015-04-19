© 2021 91.9 KVCR

In Debate Over Hugo Awards, Science Fiction Community Engages With Issues Of Bias

Published April 19, 2015 at 2:18 PM PDT

NPR's Arun Rath talks to author Monica Byrne about how controversy surrounding this year's Hugo Awards highlights a difference in how speculative and literary fiction approach diversity. "The speculative community hashes out its sexism and racism issues right on the surface, whereas the literary community has convinced itself it doesn't have any," she writes.

