© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Scenes From This Week's #BlackLivesMatter Protest In New York

By Ryan Kailath
Published April 18, 2015 at 5:03 AM PDT
Students across New York City staged walkouts from school to join a Black Lives Matter protest in Union Square on April 14, 2015.
Students across New York City staged walkouts from school to join a Black Lives Matter protest in Union Square on April 14, 2015.

Organizers with the Black Lives Matter movement staged protests across the country on April 14, 2015. Publicized online with the hashtag #ShutDownA14 — as in, shut down your cities on April 14 — the protests called for students and employees to walk out of school and work, to bring attention to the recent police killings of unarmed minorities.

Planet Money intern Ryan Kailath observed the day's rally in New York's Union Square, and spoke with several of the hundreds of protesters and passers-by.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Ryan Kailath
Ryan Kailath [KY-lawth] is a business reporter at NPR in the New York bureau.