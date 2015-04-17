© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Celebrating Billie Holiday's Centennial With Cassandra Wilson

Jazz At Lincoln Center
Published April 17, 2015 at 7:01 AM PDT
Cassandra Wilson.
Among the celebrations of Billie Holiday's centennial birthday anniversary is a new album from Cassandra Wilson. In Coming Forth By Day, one of today's top jazz vocalists salutes one of her idols, drastically rearranging the Holiday songbook.

Jazz Night In America features Cassandra Wilson's blues, country and folk-tinged delivery as she performs her Billie Holiday tribute, and catches up with some key collaborators of both Wilson and Holiday herself.

