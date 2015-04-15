© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Chess Grandmaster Caught In High-Tech Cheating Scheme

Published April 15, 2015 at 2:33 PM PDT

NPR's Robert Siegel speaks with Tony Rich, chief arbiter for the U.S. Chess Championship and international arbiter for the World Chess Federation, about how a chess grandmaster was accused of cheating using an iPhone on Saturday. Other grandmasters have bemoaned the effect of technology, particularly smartphones, on their sport and criticized the World Chess Federation's lack of effective punishment for cheaters.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.