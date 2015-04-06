Will The Iran Nuclear Deal Help Shape Obama's Legacy?

Negotiators were able to reach a framework agreement last week on a nuclear deal with Iran, but some members of Congress back home have expressed concern about the deal.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham called President Obama a “flawed negotiator,” and said Congress needs to vote on any agreement before it’s set in stone. Obama is pushing back, saying this is the best deal the U.S. can get.

NPR Politics Editor Domenico Montanaro talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about how the deal might shape Obama’s legacy, despite continuing criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and turmoil abroad in the Middle East and between Ukraine and Russia. Also, Montanaro discusses the announcement expected tomorrow from Sen. Rand Paul that he is running for president.

Guest

Domenico Montanaro, politics editor at NPR. He tweets @domenicoNPR.

