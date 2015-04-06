Why Aren't California Farms Part Of The New Water Restrictions?

California Gov. Jerry Brown has been under fire for not requiring new water restrictions for the agriculture sector, despite historic rules restricting urban use by 25 percent.

On ABC’s “This Week,” Brown said that although more water is used in almond production than is used by all residents and businesses in San Francisco combined, the agriculture sector is too important to risk.

How much water do California’s farms use, exactly, and can they cut back further? Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks to Ezra David Romero, who reports from California.

Ezra David Romero, reporter and producer at Valley Public Radio.

