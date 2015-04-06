© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Viewing Habits Spell Stormy Future For Weather Channel

Published April 6, 2015 at 10:33 AM PDT
The Weather Channel is facing a stormy future as more and more networks drop the station. (Screenshot: weatherchannel.com)
Viewers flocked to the Weather Channel earlier this year when historic blizzards crippled the Northeastern United States. But as fewer people turn to the TV for weather news, the forecast is growing dark for the network.

Last month Verizon dropped the Weather Channel from its FiOS TV service, and more losses may be coming for the company.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting the next battle may be with Dish Network. Weather Channel executives are reportedly preparing to be dropped later this year by Dish, which has 14 million subscribers.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks to Jill Schlesinger of CBS News about the economic impact of these losses for the Weather Channel.

