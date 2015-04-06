Marathon Bombing Trial Heads For Sentencing Phase

After closing arguments today, the trial of admitted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev will move to the sentencing phase. Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. The defense admits their client participated in the attacks, but say his older brother Tamerlan, who was killed in a shootout with police, was the mastermind.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with WBUR reporter Jack Lepiarz for updates from the federal courthouse.

Guest

Jack Lepiarz, reporter at WBUR. He tweets @Lepiarz.

