Marathon Bombing Trial Heads For Sentencing Phase

Published April 6, 2015 at 10:11 AM PDT
In this March 5, 2015 file courtroom sketch, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, center, is depicted between defense attorneys Miriam Conrad, left, and Judy Clarke, right, during his federal death penalty trial in Boston. (Jane Flavell Collins/AP)
In this March 5, 2015 file courtroom sketch, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, center, is depicted between defense attorneys Miriam Conrad, left, and Judy Clarke, right, during his federal death penalty trial in Boston. (Jane Flavell Collins/AP)

After closing arguments today, the trial of admitted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev will move to the sentencing phase. Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. The defense admits their client participated in the attacks, but say his older brother Tamerlan, who was killed in a shootout with police, was the mastermind.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with WBUR reporter Jack Lepiarz for updates from the federal courthouse.

