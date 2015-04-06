© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

In Ferguson, City Council Election Gains National Attention

Published April 6, 2015 at 9:40 AM PDT
Pro-police demonstrators protest outside the Ferguson police station on March 15, 2015 in Ferguson, Missouri. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Pro-police demonstrators protest outside the Ferguson police station on March 15, 2015 in Ferguson, Missouri. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

City council elections don’t usually warrant national attention, but tomorrow’s election in Ferguson, Missouri, could shake up the predominately white political leadership in the majority black suburb of St. Louis.

Ferguson’s current political leadership has come under criticism after the shooting of Michael Brown by a police officer in August.

Last month a Department of Justice report found that Ferguson’s law enforcement system disproportionately targeted black people and violated people’s constitutional rights.

There’s currently just one black person serving on the seven-member city council, but there are three open seats on the council, and four of the eight candidates are black.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Wayne Pratt joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the upcoming election.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.