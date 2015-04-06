In Ferguson, City Council Election Gains National Attention

City council elections don’t usually warrant national attention, but tomorrow’s election in Ferguson, Missouri, could shake up the predominately white political leadership in the majority black suburb of St. Louis.

Ferguson’s current political leadership has come under criticism after the shooting of Michael Brown by a police officer in August.

Last month a Department of Justice report found that Ferguson’s law enforcement system disproportionately targeted black people and violated people’s constitutional rights.

There’s currently just one black person serving on the seven-member city council, but there are three open seats on the council, and four of the eight candidates are black.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Wayne Pratt joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the upcoming election.

Guest

Wayne Pratt, reporter at St. Louis public radio. He tweets @wayneradio.

