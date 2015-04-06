In Chicago Mayoral Runoff, An Inside Look At The Challenger's Campaign

On Tuesday, voters in Chicago will head to the polls to choose their next mayor in the city’s first-ever runoff election.

The contest pits incumbent mayor Rahm Emanuel – President Obama’s former chief of staff – against Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, a longtime neighborhood activist and politician from Chicago’s Mexican community.

Both are Democrats. Garcia has been out-spent about 5-to-1, but he’s been giving Emanuel a run for his money.

Maria Hinojosa, host of the NPR program Latino USA, grew up in Chicago and knows Garcia. She went inside his campaign to find out how Garcia has been energizing voters all over the city.

Maria Hinojosa, host of NPR’s Latino USA. She tweets @Maria_Hinojosa.

