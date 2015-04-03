© 2021 91.9 KVCR

What Do California's New Water Restrictions Mean For Its Golf Industry?

Published April 3, 2015 at 10:12 AM PDT
Mirim Lee of South Korea hits her approach shot on the 18th fairway during Round Two of the LPGA KIA Classic at the Aviara Golf Club on March 27, 2015 in Carlsbad, California. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
Mirim Lee of South Korea hits her approach shot on the 18th fairway during Round Two of the LPGA KIA Classic at the Aviara Golf Club on March 27, 2015 in Carlsbad, California. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

There are more than 900 golf courses in California. Each of those courses, on average, use 312,000 gallons of water per day, according to Audubon International. That’s the amount of water used by 780 families of four.

So with California’s new water restrictions – a 25 percent reduction on the state’s 400 local water supply agencies–what will that mean for the state’s fairways and golf industry, as a whole?

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Craig Kessler of the Southern California Golf Association.

Guest

  • Craig Kessler, director of governmental affairs at the Southern California Golf Association.

