What Do California's New Water Restrictions Mean For Its Golf Industry?

There are more than 900 golf courses in California. Each of those courses, on average, use 312,000 gallons of water per day, according to Audubon International. That’s the amount of water used by 780 families of four.

So with California’s new water restrictions – a 25 percent reduction on the state’s 400 local water supply agencies–what will that mean for the state’s fairways and golf industry, as a whole?

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Craig Kessler of the Southern California Golf Association.

Guest

Craig Kessler, director of governmental affairs at the Southern California Golf Association.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.