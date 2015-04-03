LA Water Chief Welcomes Mandatory Water Restrictions

Five minute showers, twice a week garden watering days and new tiered prices are just some of the conservation measures Los Angeles will consider adding to its mandatory water restrictions

This comes after California Governor Jerry Brown issued the state’s first ever mandatory water restrictions this week, due to the four-year drought.

In Los Angeles, the average person still uses 80 gallons of water a day. Martin Adams, head of the water system in LA, tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson he hopes financial incentives will encourage people to cut back and be mindful of their water use.

Martin Adams, senior assistant general manager of the water system for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

