How Indiana And Iran Are Shaping The 2016 Election

With 83 weeks to go until the next presidential election, the candidates – both official and unofficial – were under the microscope, as two big political stories captured the week’s headlines.

The divisive Religious Freedom Restoration Act, signed into law by Indiana Governor Mike Pence and later revised, was barely days old when it began affecting the Republican field. And a tentative Iran deal received criticism from former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and praise from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

And what about the only official candidate? Ted Cruz, Republican senator from Texas, jumped to defend religious freedom, and when it came to the Iran deal, he pointed his criticism toward President Obama. He has already raised $8 million and bought the first of what will be many presidential campaign television ads.

Enrique Acevedo of Univision News and Julie Mason of SirusXM join Here & Now hosts Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young for a look at the latest in 2016 politics.

Guests

Julie Mason , host of The Press Pool on SiriusXM’s POTUS, channel 124 from 3-6 pm east weekdays. She tweets @juliemason.

, host of The Press Pool on SiriusXM’s POTUS, channel 124 from 3-6 pm east weekdays. She tweets @juliemason. Enrique Acevedo, anchor and correspondent at Univision. He tweets @Enrique_Acevedo.

