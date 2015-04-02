Sen. Menendez Defiant After Indictment On 14 Counts Of Corruption

After the Justice Department indicted New Jersey Democratic U.S. Senator Robert Menendez on corruption charges, the senator vowed to fight back. The charges include conspiracy to commit bribery and fraud in connection with Florida ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen, who was also charged.

Menendez, who spent much of his political career fighting political corruption, said he was targeted by people “with a political motive to silence him” and vowed that he will be vindicated.

Steve Adubato, a political analyst in New Jersey, tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the charges and how this may play out.

Guest

Steve Adubato, political analyst in New Jersey and the host of several programs on WNET New York PBS. He tweets @SteveAdubato.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.