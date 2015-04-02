© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Sen. Menendez Defiant After Indictment On 14 Counts Of Corruption

Published April 2, 2015 at 9:12 AM PDT
Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) speaks at a press conference on April 1, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. Menendez has been indicted on federal corruption charges of conspiracy to commit bribery and wire fraud. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) speaks at a press conference on April 1, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. Menendez has been indicted on federal corruption charges of conspiracy to commit bribery and wire fraud. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

After the Justice Department indicted New Jersey Democratic U.S. Senator Robert Menendez on corruption charges, the senator vowed to fight back. The charges include conspiracy to commit bribery and fraud in connection with Florida ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen, who was also charged.

Menendez, who spent much of his political career fighting political corruption, said he was targeted by people “with a political motive to silence him” and vowed that he will be vindicated.

Steve Adubato, a political analyst in New Jersey, tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the charges and how this may play out.

