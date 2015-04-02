Iran Talks: In Tehran, Blaring Horns, Chants, Cheers

The public reaction in the Iranian capital to the preliminary agreement Iran and six world powers have reached on the Islamic republic's nuclear program has so far been positive.

The New York Times corespondent in Tehran tweeted:

People honking in cars around Parkway square in north Tehran, happy and smiling after deal Tehran time 00:52 AM — Thomas Erdbrink (@ThomasErdbrink) April 2, 2015

President Obama's remarks were broadcast live on Iranian state TV.

Unprecedented: Iran State TV shows Obama LIVE!#IranTalks via @BBCPanah pic.twitter.com/QBhvfyQMEz — Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی (@NegarMortazavi) April 2, 2015

Cars on the streets of Tehran blared their horns and there was chanting and clapping as seen in this video. (You can watch another video here.)

And here's an image from the capital:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.