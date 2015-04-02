Backlash Over Religious Freedom Laws Marks New Moment In Culture Wars

Lawmakers in Indiana today announced plans for changes to the state’s new religious freedom law that sparked state and nationwide outrage. Lawmakers in Arkansas are debating revisions to a similar bill that has also been the focus of heavy criticism.

Both bills, critics say, would allow discrimination, particularly against gays and lesbians. So what do these laws, and the backlash over them, say about the social and cultural moment we’re in right now?

This is the subject of Time’s new cover story, “Freedom Fight: How a showdown over religion and gay rights is changing the culture war.” Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Elizabeth Dias, a correspondent for Time, and one of the reporters on the story.

Guest

Elizabeth Dias, correspondent for Time. She tweets @elizabethjdias.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.