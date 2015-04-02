© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Backlash Over Religious Freedom Laws Marks New Moment In Culture Wars

Published April 2, 2015 at 10:06 AM PDT
Demonstrator JD Ford speaks outside the City County Building on March 30, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The group called on the state house to roll back the controversial Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which critics say can be used to discriminate against gays and lesbians. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
Lawmakers in Indiana today announced plans for changes to the state’s new religious freedom law that sparked state and nationwide outrage. Lawmakers in Arkansas are debating revisions to a similar bill that has also been the focus of heavy criticism.

Both bills, critics say, would allow discrimination, particularly against gays and lesbians. So what do these laws, and the backlash over them, say about the social and cultural moment we’re in right now?

This is the subject of Time’s new cover story, “Freedom Fight: How a showdown over religion and gay rights is changing the culture war.” Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Elizabeth Dias, a correspondent for Time, and one of the reporters on the story.

Guest

