World's Oldest Person Dies At Age 117

She was born in 1898. And now comes word that Japan's Misao Okawa has died at age 117. She had been the world's oldest person since 2013, according to Guinness World Records.

We reported on Okawa last month when she celebrated her birthday along with her family. She was known to eat three big meals each day and sleep eight hours every night, according to the head of the retirement home where she lived. He added that Okawa was particularly fond of both sushi and ramen.

"Okawa was born to the family of a kimono shop owner in Osaka in 1898, the same year the United States annexed the Hawaiian Islands and Pepsi-Cola was launched," reports The Japan Times.

The Associated Press says the title of the world's oldest person now belongs to Gertrude Weaver of Arkansas, who is 116, citing the Los Angeles-based Gerontology Research Group, which keeps records of supercentenarians.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.