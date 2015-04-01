Nigeria's Peaceful Handover Of Power Is 'Huge'

Nigerians are witnessing a historic moment for their country: Muhammadu Buhari has become the first opposition candidate to win a presidential election there.

President Goodluck Jonathan phoned Buhari to concede defeat – a gesture considered the norm in the U.S., but unique in Nigeria.

With the apparent successful show of democracy and a peaceful handover of power, analysts wonder what effect this election could have on the continent as a whole.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Nii Akuetteh of the African Immigrant Caucus for a look at the significance of Buhari’s win in Nigeria and across Africa.

Guest

Nii Akuetteh, policy analyst with the African Immigrant Caucus and former executive director of Africa Action.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.