Nigeria's Peaceful Handover Of Power Is 'Huge'
Nigerians are witnessing a historic moment for their country: Muhammadu Buhari has become the first opposition candidate to win a presidential election there.
President Goodluck Jonathan phoned Buhari to concede defeat – a gesture considered the norm in the U.S., but unique in Nigeria.
With the apparent successful show of democracy and a peaceful handover of power, analysts wonder what effect this election could have on the continent as a whole.
Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Nii Akuetteh of the African Immigrant Caucus for a look at the significance of Buhari’s win in Nigeria and across Africa.
Guest
- Nii Akuetteh, policy analyst with the African Immigrant Caucus and former executive director of Africa Action.
