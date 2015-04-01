© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Nigeria's Peaceful Handover Of Power Is 'Huge'

Published April 1, 2015 at 9:40 AM PDT

Nigerians are witnessing a historic moment for their country: Muhammadu Buhari has become the first opposition candidate to win a presidential election there.

President Goodluck Jonathan phoned Buhari to concede defeat – a gesture considered the norm in the U.S., but unique in Nigeria.

With the apparent successful show of democracy and a peaceful handover of power, analysts wonder what effect this election could have on the continent as a whole.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Nii Akuetteh of the African Immigrant Caucus for a look at the significance of Buhari’s win in Nigeria and across Africa.

