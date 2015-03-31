Preliminary Deal Appears Near In Iran Nuclear Talks

Iran, the U.S., Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia appear close to a preliminary deal that would limit Iran’s nuclear program, after weeks of negotiations and six intense days of nuclear talks in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Today is the deadline, at least for this phase, and it’s coming down to the wire. Here & Now’s Robin Young gets the latest on the negotiations from the BBC’s Imogen Foulkes.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Guest

Imogen Foulkes, BBC reporter based in Geneva. She tweets @ImogenFoulkes.

