Preliminary Deal Appears Near In Iran Nuclear Talks

Published March 31, 2015 at 9:06 AM PDT
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures while waiting for the opening of a plenary session with P5+1 ministers, European Union and Iranian minister on Iran nuclear talks at the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel in Lausanne, Switzerland, on March 31, 2015. Foreign ministers from major powers kicked off early a final scheduled day of talks aimed at securing the outlines of a potentially historic nuclear deal with Iran by a midnight deadline. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures while waiting for the opening of a plenary session with P5+1 ministers, European Union and Iranian minister on Iran nuclear talks at the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel in Lausanne, Switzerland, on March 31, 2015. Foreign ministers from major powers kicked off early a final scheduled day of talks aimed at securing the outlines of a potentially historic nuclear deal with Iran by a midnight deadline. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images)

Iran, the U.S., Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia appear close to a preliminary deal that would limit Iran’s nuclear program, after weeks of negotiations and six intense days of nuclear talks in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Today is the deadline, at least for this phase, and it’s coming down to the wire. Here & Now’s Robin Young gets the latest on the negotiations from the BBC’s Imogen Foulkes.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Guest

  • Imogen Foulkes, BBC reporter based in Geneva. She tweets @ImogenFoulkes.

