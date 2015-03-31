© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Indiana Governor Wants Changes To Religious Freedom Law

Published March 31, 2015 at 10:06 AM PDT
Demonstrators gather outside the City County Building on March 30, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The group called on the state house to roll back the controversial Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which critics say can be used to discriminate against gays and lesbians. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
Demonstrators gather outside the City County Building on March 30, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The group called on the state house to roll back the controversial Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which critics say can be used to discriminate against gays and lesbians. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence says he wants legislation on his desk by the end of the week, clarifying that a new religious-freedom law does not allow discrimination.

Pence said Tuesday he has been meeting with lawmakers “around the clock” to address concerns that the law will allow businesses to deny services to gays and lesbians.

The law signed by Pence last week prohibits state laws that “substantially burden” a person’s ability to follow his or her religious beliefs. The definition of “person” includes religious institutions, businesses and associations.

Pence says the law has been “grossly mischaracterized” and has put Indiana under a harsh glare. Businesses and organizations including Apple and the NCAA have voiced concern over the effect of the law, and some states have barred government-funded travel to Indiana.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks to Douglas NeJaime, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine, about law and the governor’s remarks.

Guest

  • Douglas NeJaime, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.