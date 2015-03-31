Indiana Governor Wants Changes To Religious Freedom Law

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence says he wants legislation on his desk by the end of the week, clarifying that a new religious-freedom law does not allow discrimination.

Pence said Tuesday he has been meeting with lawmakers “around the clock” to address concerns that the law will allow businesses to deny services to gays and lesbians.

The law signed by Pence last week prohibits state laws that “substantially burden” a person’s ability to follow his or her religious beliefs. The definition of “person” includes religious institutions, businesses and associations.

Pence says the law has been “grossly mischaracterized” and has put Indiana under a harsh glare. Businesses and organizations including Apple and the NCAA have voiced concern over the effect of the law, and some states have barred government-funded travel to Indiana.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks to Douglas NeJaime, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine, about law and the governor’s remarks.

