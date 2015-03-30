Silicon Valley Reacts To Ellen Pao Gender Discrimination Verdict

The well-known venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers was handed a sweeping victory in one of Silicon Valley’s most closely watched cases, which has been the latest catalyst for discussion of gender bias in the technology industry.

The plaintiff, Ellen Pao, claimed that while working for the firm, she was denied promotion and ultimately fired because the workplace culture was embedded with discrimination against women.

The jury of six men and six women found that was not the case for all four claims made by Pao. Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Liz Gannes and Nellie Bowles of Re/code for a look at the decision and how it is resonating throughout Silicon Valley.

Liz Gannes , senior editor of technology, trends and innovation at the tech news site Re/code. She tweets @lizgannes.

Nellie Bowles, culture editor for the tech news site Re/code. She tweets @NellieBowles.

