Silicon Valley Reacts To Ellen Pao Gender Discrimination Verdict

Published March 30, 2015 at 9:52 AM PDT

The well-known venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers was handed a sweeping victory in one of Silicon Valley’s most closely watched cases, which has been the latest catalyst for discussion of gender bias in the technology industry.

The plaintiff, Ellen Pao, claimed that while working for the firm, she was denied promotion and ultimately fired because the workplace culture was embedded with discrimination against women.

The jury of six men and six women found that was not the case for all four claims made by Pao. Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Liz Gannes and Nellie Bowles of Re/code for a look at the decision and how it is resonating throughout Silicon Valley.

Guest

