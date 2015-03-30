Indiana Says New Law Does Not Discriminate Against LGBT Community

Republican legislative leaders in Indiana say last week’s controversial religious freedom bill was not intended to allow discrimination against gays and lesbians, and that they will add language to the bill to make that clear.

The new law has drawn widespread criticism, with many businesses and organizations saying they would stay away from Indiana until the law was changed.

Brandon Smith, statehouse bureau chief for Indiana Public Broadcasting, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss what lawmakers are saying in Indiana.

Guest

Brandon Smith, statehouse reporter for Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations. He tweets @brandonjsmith5.

