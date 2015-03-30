© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Indiana Says New Law Does Not Discriminate Against LGBT Community

Published March 30, 2015 at 10:06 AM PDT
Some of the hundreds of people who gathered outside the Indiana Statehouse on Saturday, March 28, 2015, for a rally against legislation signed Thursday by Gov. Mike Pence stand on the Statehouse's south steps during the 2-hour-long rally. (Rick Callahan/AP)
Republican legislative leaders in Indiana say last week’s controversial religious freedom bill was not intended to allow discrimination against gays and lesbians, and that they will add language to the bill to make that clear.

The new law has drawn widespread criticism, with many businesses and organizations saying they would stay away from Indiana until the law was changed.

Brandon Smith, statehouse bureau chief for Indiana Public Broadcasting, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss what lawmakers are saying in Indiana.

Guest

  • Brandon Smith, statehouse reporter for Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations. He tweets @brandonjsmith5.

