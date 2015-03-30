© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Hi-Tech Now An Essential Tool On Southwest Farms

Published March 30, 2015 at 10:50 AM PDT
Robots still haven't caught up to the precise hand/eye coordination of human hands. Here, a crew strips heads of iceberg lettuce, and gets them ready to be packed and shipped for Dole. (Kate Sheehy/KJZZ)
Robots still haven't caught up to the precise hand/eye coordination of human hands. Here, a crew strips heads of iceberg lettuce, and gets them ready to be packed and shipped for Dole. (Kate Sheehy/KJZZ)

Much of the country’s fresh fruits and vegetables are grown in the Southwest and harvested by farm workers.

But these days, a successful harvest relies on a combination of three different factors: farming, technology and venture capitalism.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Kate Sheehy from the Fronteras Desk at KJZZ reports.

Reporter

  • Kate Sheehy, senior field correspondent with Fronteras: The Changing America Desk at KJZZ. She tweets @khsheehy.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.